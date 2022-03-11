UBS Group Reiterates “€133.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.00 ($135.87).

EPA SAF opened at €101.26 ($110.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.38. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

