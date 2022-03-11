UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

WAF opened at €90.44 ($98.30) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €116.36 and its 200-day moving average is €129.59. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

