UBS Group AG Sells 203,067 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

