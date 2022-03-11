UBS Group AG Purchases 15,113 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $153.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.43. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

