UBS Group AG Acquires 150,404 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Xerox worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

