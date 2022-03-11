UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $114.98 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

