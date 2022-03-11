UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

VAC opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.49 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

