UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 111,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 389,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.71 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

