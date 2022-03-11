u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading Down 4.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $67.85. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.
About u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on u-blox (UBLXF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.