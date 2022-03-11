u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading Down 4.8%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $67.85. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

Get u-blox alerts:

About u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.