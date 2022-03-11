Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Insider Claire Hatton Purchases 14,583 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR – Get Rating) insider Claire Hatton bought 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.37 ($17,552.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tyro Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

