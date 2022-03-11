Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TYRA opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,448,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $62,049,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $35,436,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,814,000.

