Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.23% of Primis Financial worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,291 shares of company stock worth $546,774 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

