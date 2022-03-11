Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $867,000 in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GDP opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66.
Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
