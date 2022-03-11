Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $867,000 in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of GDP opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

GDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.