Two Sigma Investments LP Has $891,000 Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 273.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Veritex stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

