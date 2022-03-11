Two Sigma Investments LP Has $884,000 Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of El Pollo Loco worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOCO opened at $12.75 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $466.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.