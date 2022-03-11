Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Biglari were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 34.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 10.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 83.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.68 per share, with a total value of $1,497,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BH opened at $158.97 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $188.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.81. The firm has a market cap of $361.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

