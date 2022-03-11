Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Silicom worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SILC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

