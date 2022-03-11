Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Ryerson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

