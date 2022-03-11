Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,800 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Ryerson worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

