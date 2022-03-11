Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,900 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Silicom worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $38.50 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

SILC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

