Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of MEI Pharma worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 163,981.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

