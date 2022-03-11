Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 10,300 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Univest Financial worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.19 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $832.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

