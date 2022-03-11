Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 10,300 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Univest Financial worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $832.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

