Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

TWTR opened at $34.12 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,910 shares of company stock worth $1,190,567. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.