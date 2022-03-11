Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TBXXF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals (Get Rating)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.