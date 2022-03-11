TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.24.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TUI will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

