Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 363.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776 in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.12.

About Coursera (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.