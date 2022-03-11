Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 14,204 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $27,054,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

