Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 117,114 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

