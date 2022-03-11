TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. 141,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,822. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

