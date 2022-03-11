Truist Financial Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

