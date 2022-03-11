True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.33 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

