True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.0 days.
Shares of TUERF opened at $5.33 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TUERF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.