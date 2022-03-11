Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.