Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 109,978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.