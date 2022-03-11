TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TPVG opened at $17.05 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $528.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

