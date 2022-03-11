Tripio Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $31,104.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

