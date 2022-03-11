Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $23.24 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Hologic makes up approximately 2.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

