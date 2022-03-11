Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 588 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.