Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

TPH opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,540,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

