Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Trean Insurance Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TIG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

