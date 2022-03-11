Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPRKY stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

TPRKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,600.00.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

