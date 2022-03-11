Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 62,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 608,264 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $51,533.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

