Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 253,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,979. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $986.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
