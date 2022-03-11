Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 253,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,979. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $986.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

