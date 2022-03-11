Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $890.20

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 890.20 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 861.04 ($11.28), with a volume of 225822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853.80 ($11.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 532.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 415.63.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

