Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

