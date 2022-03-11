Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.60) to GBX 266 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.69) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.67.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.