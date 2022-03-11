TradeStars Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $288,562.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06628739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.67 or 1.00106645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042255 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars.

