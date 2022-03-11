Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,119 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,676% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,741,022. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Natera by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Natera by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTRA opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

