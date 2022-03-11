Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) versus Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Critical Survey

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74

Viant Technology presently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 165.01%. Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $101.24, indicating a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 2.87 $20.64 million $12.07 0.65 Trade Desk $1.20 billion 25.54 $137.76 million $0.29 221.16

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27% Trade Desk 11.51% 10.77% 4.61%

Summary

Trade Desk beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc. engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

