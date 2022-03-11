TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Down 5.7%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of -309.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TORM by 220,324.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in TORM by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

